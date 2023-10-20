55º
How to turn an old frame into a work of art

When decorating with frames, you need to think outside of the box

Michelle Oliver, Multimedia Journalist, Live in the D, Detroit

Beautiful art is often showcased in a frame, but how about turning an empty frame into a work of art on its own? Local 4 Style Editor Jon Jordan joined hosts Tati Amare and Candice Davis Price to show us how.

When decorating with frames, you need to think outside of the box, so to speak. They can be wall art, or even jazz up your bookcase, as Jon demonstrates in the video above. Try painting the frames to add a pop of color, and play with different textures and sizes.

Michelle Oliver is a multimedia Journalist for the 10 a.m. lifestyle show, "Live in the D." She is known as "the food girl" because of her two popular food franchises, Dine in the D and Find Your Fix. Michelle also covers stories on homegrown businesses, style, and other fun things happening in the D.

