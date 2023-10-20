This Niagara Falls hotel offers an only-of-its-kind view

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

There’s no shortage of fun to be had in Niagara Falls, Ontario. The city has ziplining, boat rides that takes you right up to the falls, and winery tours just a short drive away.

Something that’s equally important during your visit is where you stay. The Sheraton Fallsview Hotel offers something that’s unique, the only of its kind in the area.

“We are the only hotel that has balconies, we have balconies that you can walk out and have this beautiful view,” said Daniel Ilias, general manager at the Sheraton Fallsview Hotel.

Views of the American and Canadian falls can be seen from the comfort of your hotel room, or in several other locations inside the hotel such as the restaurants, Ilias said.

“We have the No. 1 restaurant in Niagara Falls, which is Massino,” he said. “It’s a beautiful fine dining Italian restaurant.”

Ilias said there’s something for just about everyone at the resort style hotel, including the Fallsview Indoor Water Park, which is attached by an indoor walkway.

The 3-acre park is open year round and offers a wave pool, 14 water slides, private cabana rental and more. To see this entire story and learn more about what the Sheraton Fallsview hotel has to offer, click the video above.

You can also learn more about visiting Niagara Falls here.

