“Little Goblins” will take over the Ford House this weekend

If you’ve ever visited the Edsel and Eleanor Ford House in Grosse Pointe Shores, you know the grounds are beautiful. Tom Karr, the director of communications for Ford House says, it always embraces the season.

“We have now transitioned to our autumn displays throughout the property with pumpkins and hay bells and just the most gorgeous flowers you could ever imagine,” Karr told “Live in the D’s,” April Morton during a recent visit there.

He said to go along with the beautiful fall décor, a huge event is coming for the little ones.

“This weekend on Saturday from 11 a.m. till 3 p.m. we’re hosting our Little Goblin’s event,” Karr said. He says the annual event that draws thousands of families is for kids 12 and under and their parents.

There will be hayrides, trick-or-treating, games and much more, all taking place on the grounds of the Ford House. Tickets are still available for the event. The Ford House is located at 1100 Lake Shore Rd, Grosse Pointe.

For tickets to the “Little Goblins” event, and more information on future events at the Ford House, click here.