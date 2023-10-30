Check out this new song inspired by Motown and 70s pop-rock

Niko Bokos describes himself as an authentic storyteller who weaves his journey into beautiful songs.

Heavily influenced by 70s Pop Rock like Todd Rundgren, and Marvin Gaye, his new album titled “Think On That” and explores his Greek heritage as well as his past year of being a musician full-time.

If you are wondering why he looks familiar, you may have spotted Bokos on Shinola’s Factory Sessions. He played “Mr. Jackson,” the second title off of his EP, for Shinola, and he also performed it on”Live in the D.”

