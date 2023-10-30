This drink is brewing in popularity

You may have seen the tangy elixir in the grocery store or heard a friend talk about it, or perhaps you’ve even given kombucha a try for yourself.

The drink has ancient roots and is being made right here in Michigan. Kombucha is a tea that’s been fermented, and with that process you’ll get probiotics, live cultures, and digestive enzymes, explained Courtney Lorenz, who is the founder of Cultured Kombucha Co.

Watch the video above to learn more about Cultured Kombucha Co. and to see Lorenz make a Cultured Kombucha Apple Pie Chai mocktail.