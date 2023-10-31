Detroit school teaches these high-flying tricks

With baton twirlers and high-flying tricks, it sure is a treat to watch the talented members of Detroit Flyhouse in Eastern Market.

The Detroit Flyhouse Circus School was started by Micha Adams, who trained in Montreal before performing in the circus. People always asked her how she learned to do all her tricks, so she opened up the Detroit Flyhouse Circus School about 15 years ago.

At the school, you can learn all sorts of aerial arts like the trapeze, silks and lyra. They also offer acrobatics, flexibility lessons and more. Classes range from beginner to more advanced, and are open to all ages.

If you are more interested in watching than learning, the Detroit Circus enables you to hire circus performers to come to your event! Performers range from stilt walkers to face painters and everything in between -- basically any performer who doesn’t work with an animal that you’d expect to find at the circus.

Watch the video above for more information, and to watch reporter Michelle Oliver learn how to twirl a baton.