Pizza is a Halloween tradition for this longstanding Metro Detroitbusiness

Whether the kids are dressing up as a superhero or Barbie, a pizza dinner is tradition for many before they head out for trick-or-treating on Halloween.

Green Lantern Pizza has been serving up slices in Metro Detroit for nearly seven decades, and that’s exactly what they’ll be doing on Halloween night -- which is one of the biggest pizza nights of the year.

Green Lantern is projected to sell around 4,000 pizzas on Halloween, said TJ Spreitzer, a third-generation family owner. He said you’ll want to order early on Halloween.

Green Lantern offers a variety of different pies, but Spreitzer explained that the pepperoni is probably the most popular. The business takes pride in its pepperoni and calls itself the “King of Pepperoni.” Other pizzas on the menu include the chicken Siciliano, which features cheese, garlic butter, marinated chicken breast, red onion, tomato, mild pepper rings, feta, and oregano. Another option is the BBQ chicken pizza, which comes with cheese, barbecue sauce, marinated chicken breast, red onion, and bacon.

If someone isn’t in the mood for pizza, Green Lantern also has wings, salads, cheese bread, and subs.

Green Lantern Pizza has 10 locations around Metro Detroit, with another opening soon in Livonia. Watch the video above to see some of their pizzas.