Hooked on hoops? Oprah sure is! This local business is one of her favorite things

It’s one of the most anticipated shopping lists that comes out this time of year, and landing on it can change the life of a small business and take it to crazy levels of success We are of course talking about Oprah’s Favorite Things, and one local business has made the list!

Hoop Mobb is based in metro Detroit and sells its fabulous earrings and accessories online.

“We’re just working our butts off, and so to have this happen was like a big moment for all of us, " says Donyale Walton, the creator of Hoop Mobb.

Walton actually worked for O magazine as a jewelry intern in 2013, so she sent the Creative Director, whom she worked with, a DM on Instagram. She mentioned her blossoming jewelry business hoping to be featured in a possible story.

“He told me to email me someone,” explains Walton. “I had no clue it would be for this!”

The specific hoops that made the list are their melanated collection, which are lightweight, hypoallergenic, and come in a variety of warm brown tones. She also just released a mini version, for people who prefer a smaller hoop size.

“I’m just hoping it continues to grow our business,” says Walton.

Besides a wide range of hoops, they also have necklaces, bracelets, and other accessories.

For the full story, watch the video above.