Detroit is all decked out for the holidays, here’s what you’ll find downtown

Detroit is decked out for the holidays! A festive tradition of holiday shopping and family fun is now underway, and you’re invited to experience it all for yourself. Bedrock and the Gilbert Family Foundation have transformed Cadillac Square, the Monroe Street Midway, and 1001 Woodward into a winter wonderland.

If you want to get some holiday shopping done, check out Cadillac Square where more than a dozen local businesses have set up shop in their Holiday Market. Rosmarine Textiles is one such shop, and it offers beautiful accessories and home goods dyed using natural dyes from plants. She is also helping out other small businesses like Goldeluxe Jewelry and soaps made by Dream Goats.

For the kid in your life, check out Kids Like Mine, which started off as a book by Latashia Perry. The book is titled “Hair Like Mine” and Perry wrote the book after her daughter was being teased for her naturally curly hair. Now, she offers more books with similar themes and empowering clothing and toys for the little ones.

Crummy’s Sweets and Treats is another store you’ll find in the square and it offers cake supplies, custom cakes, and baked goods. They also recently opened a brick-and-mortar store where you can take cake-making classes as well.

The stores in Cadillac Square are open Wednesday through Sunday from now until January 7. Also in the square is Cadillac Lodge where you can warm up and get some refreshments.

Just across the Street is the Monroe Street Midway which has been completely transformed for the holidays. Instead of skating, you can try your hand at Puck Putt (think mini golf mixed with hockey), bumper cars, an arcade, and a giant Arctic slide. All of the activities besides the games in the arcade are free to enjoy. The Midway is also beautifully decorated with several art installations including some fun interactive ones.

The Monroe Street Midway is open Thursdays through Sundays from now until January 7th.

Over at 1001 Woodward, you can take the kids to meet Santa! The man in red will be there from November 16th to December 24th on Thursdays through Sundays. For those looking for a sensory-friendly experience, families can pre-register for December 2 or December 8th to meet Santa.

For more information watch the video above, and for specific dates and times for the events visit the Decked Out Detroit website.