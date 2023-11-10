Mother opens play-based learning center in Metro Detroit after noticing need

In 2019, Lacey Foon of Bloomfield Hills gave birth to twin girls. The pandemic hit shortly after, and she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

These life-altering events made her think about what the future would hold.

After beating cancer in 2021, and working to improve the lives of others facing the disease, Foon decided to focus on other needs in the community.

“In this Birmingham, Bloomfield area, we really didn’t have anywhere to take little kids, especially with COVID, a lot of places were closed,” Foon said.

Looking to fill that void, Foon took her experiences as a parent and a traveler, and put everything she would want into a potential business. Those ideas became a reality in the spring of 2023, when Foon opened the Fascination Factory, a play-based learning center located in Birmingham. The center offers heirloom, non-electric toys, that are all educational.

