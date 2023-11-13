This makes the perfect gift for the outdoors lover in your life

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Whether there is a blanket of snow on the ground, or the sun is shining on a nice summer day, there’s no shortage of fun to be had at the Huron-Clinton Metroparks.

This regional park system is comprised of 13 parks, all along the Huron and Clinton Rivers, that cover over 25,000 acres. That’s a lot of nature to explore and enjoy! Plus, they have year-round programming, so there is always something new to do at the parks. Here’s what you can look forward to season by season.

Winter

While most Michigander’s might want to stay inside while the weather is chilly, there is lots of fun to be had at the Metroparks. One of the most popular activities is cross-country skiing. While quite a few parks offer this, at Huron Meadows, they actually make snow all winter long so you can enjoy the Buck Run trail no matter what Mother Nature decides to do. For more information on their cross-country skiing, click here. Other fun winter activities include sledding, ice skating and ice fishing.

Spring

When the weather starts to get warmer, the maple syrup starts to flow. You can learn the history of Maple syrup at Oakwoods Metropark in New Boston and can see how it’s made at the farms centers at Willcott Mills and Kensington Metropark. Also at the farm centers, see the new babies that come towards the end of spring. They will frequently have baby goats, sheep and pigs in April and May. Other things you can enjoy are wildflower walks, and the opening of their seven regulation golf courses.

Summer

When summer hits, there is no place better than the great outdoors! Many of the Metroparks have beaches, pools, and water facilities for everyone to enjoy. Turtle Cove, inside Lower Huron Metropark, offers several water slides, a lazy river, pools, and a giant play structure with a big dump bucket. Also in the summer you can take full advantage of the trails and enjoy some mountain biking at Stony Creek. You can paddle along the river at Hudson Mills, Dexter Huron, and Delhi Metropark, among others.

Fall

When the leaves start to change, the Metroparks offer some stunning views. There’s lots of programming to teach you the science behind why the leaves are changing, as well as trick-or-treating along the trails. If you are a fan of birding, fall kicks off raptor season in Michigan. At Lake Erie Metropark you can enjoy the Hawk Watch and see if you can spy any birds of prey.

Of course, all year long, you can enjoy their many types of trails (For more info on that, click here), as well as their many playgrounds. For more information on all the Metroparks have to offer, click or tap here, and watch the full video above.