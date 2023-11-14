Enjoy a taste of Italy in Detroit

Did you know you can experience a taste of Italy in Detroit’s Capitol Park? From pizza to pasta, salads, and paninis, the restaurant La Lanterna offers it all.

La Lanterna is a family restaurant with history that goes back a few generations. The original La Lanterna opened in 1956 in Detroit. Eddie Barbieri explained that his grandfather is the man who started the restaurant. When he passed away in 2010, Barbieri said that he and his father decided that they should bring back a pizzeria. They opened the new location right across the street from the original location in Capitol Park.

The restaurant, located on Griswold Street, makes dishes that range from gnocchi to ravioli and lasagna. La Lanterna also makes a variety of pizzas using a brick oven.

La Lanterna is currently participating in the Let’s Do Dinner Detroit event. It’s an opportunity for diners to enjoy a meal from a specific menu, while also helping people in need because Forgotten Harvest receives a donation for each of the meals served as a part of this event. Let’s Do Dinner Detroit runs through Thursday, November 16th.

Watch the video above to learn more about La Lanterna and Let’s Do Dinner Detroit.