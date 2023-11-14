Here’s what to look out for to make sure your pet doesn’t get diabetes

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

November is a month when you’re reminded to keep an eye on your pet’s weight a they age because it’s Pet Diabetes Month. Anna Chrisman from Michigan Humane joined “Live in the D” Host Tati Amare to discuss what you should look out for and what you can do.

Here are the warning signs she says you should check for:

Excessive water drinking Weight gain if not eating a lot, or weight loss despite lots of eating Cloudy eyes Chronic or recurring infections

If your animal shows any of these signs it is best to take them to the vet so they can look into it and provide treatment. Diabetes is preventable and manageable in pets.

She also introduced us to Sammy, a pit bull mix in need of a fur-ever home. Sammy is a few years old and came to Michigan Humane as a stray who was malnourished. Now that he is a healthy weight, this fun-loving pooch is in need of a home you can provide him with lots of exercise and play time.

If you would like to adopt Sammy, our Pet of the Week, the Mike Morse Law Firm will pay all the standard adoption fees.

