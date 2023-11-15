This chic boutique in Northville is a great place to get some holiday shopping done

The holiday shopping season is already underway, and if you are looking to buy some gifts from a local shop, we have one you might want to check out.

Located in the picturesque town of Northville is a shop called Blackbird by Dear Prudence, and Jaylen Masciulli brought some of their wares in the studio so “Live in the D” host Tati Amare and guest host Jody Trierweiler could get a sample of what they had in store.

“Our owners opened up Dear Prudence a couple of years ago, which is more of a women’s clothing boutique, and we noticed we had customers coming in looking for gifts,” explains Masciulli. “She noticed a hole in the market for a wallet-friendly gift boutique.”

When the building next door became available the owners jumped on the opportunity, and opened up Blackbird next door, knocking down the wall between the two stores.

The store carries a variety of items including home décor, spa essentials, cook books, seasonal decorations, food items and more. One of the things they are known for is their greeting card collection. They have a variety of unique and modern cards, all completely blank on the inside so you can fill them with your own message.

To see more of what they have to offer, watch the video above.

Blackbird by Dear Prudence is located at 111 N. Center Street in Northville.