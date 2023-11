Did you know that mindfulness could help you when it comes to training your dog? It’s something Christine Fox with Wag n Tails in Shelby Township shares in her new dog training eBooks.

Fox appeared on “Live In The D” to explain how you can implement mindfulness into your training at home. She mentioned that mindfulness means “being in the here and now,” and that dogs can teach us that very way of life.

Watch the video above to hear Fox’s advice for training dogs with mindfulness.