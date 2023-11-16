Shop local and support local artisans at this Rochester store

ROCHESTER, Mich. – Here at “Live In The D,” we are all about shopping local, especially during the holiday season -- and we have another suggestion that will help you cross people off your shopping list.

Bizzy Buzz Artisan Market is a place where 100 Michigan Artists showcase their products in downtown Rochester. Owner Pam Walther joined “Live in the D” host Tati Amare and guest host Lody Trierweiler to talk about what they had to offer.

With nearly 100 different artisans making everything from wall art to clothing, you can find something for everyone on your list. They are always welcoming new artisans, as well, like Meh Coffee, who actually roasts the coffee in the back of their store.

To help encourage young artists to try their hand at entrepreneurship, the unique space hosts a Blooming Artists Program for kids under 18 years old. They already have one 12-year-old who is selling her crocheted stuffed animals in their store.

If you want to explore your inner artist, they have a variety of classes for all ages.

Bizzy Buzz is located at 409 South Main Street in Rochester. Visit their website for more information and classes, and stop by Monday, Nov. 20 for a special celebration when Rochester turns on their holiday lights.