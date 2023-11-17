Metro Detroit to shine bright this weekend with many tree-lighting, festive events

DETROIT – With Thanksgiving just one week away, things are starting to look more festive in Metro Detroit -- and that’ll be even more true after this weekend.

There are several tree lighting and holiday events taking place in several communities across Metro Detroit starting this weekend, and we’ve compiled a list for you.

Campus Martius Park, Detroit : “Merry & Bright 20 years of Holiday Lights,” happening Friday, Nov. 17 from 4 p.m.-9 p.m. Featuring food, music, shopping, ice skating performances, and the lighting of a 64-foot Michigan-grown Norway spruce. Festivities will run through Sunday at 800 Woodward Avenue.

Beacon Park, Detroit : “Light up Beacon Park,” happening Friday from 4 p.m.-9 p.m. Featuring larger than life light features, live entertainment, DJ, food, kids activities, and the lighting of a 20-foot kids Christmas tree at 1903 Grand River Avenue.

Rochester Hills : “Light the Village Holiday Event,” happening Friday at 6 p.m. Featuring over 800,000 dazzling-colored lights, music, food, a fireworks display, and more at 104 North Adams Road.

Northville : “Holiday Lighted Parade,” happening Saturday, Nov. 18 from 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m. Featuring marching bands, floats, horses, and tree lighting at the Town Square at 150 East Main Street.

Clinton Township : “The Mall at Partridge Creek Holiday Event, Tree Lighting,” happening Sunday, Nov. 19 at 4 p.m. Featuring live music, break dancing elves, kids activities and more at 17240 Hall Road.

Commerce Township: “Glenlore Trails Wintery Holiday Experience,” happening Nov. 17-Dec. 30. Featuring an immersive wintery outdoor holiday walk through an enchanted forest at 3860 Newton Road.

To see more of what’s happening around Metro Detroit, watch the video up above.

Photo Credit: Downtown Detroit Partnership