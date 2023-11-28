You can order a burger without the meat in Ypsilanti

Gora’s Grill in Ypsilanti is all about plant-based food that’s being served up in a variety of ways.

One of the highlights of their menu is the burger section, but these aren’t served with meat patties. Instead, visitors can choose from different meat alternatives, such as black bean burgers, fried chickpea fritters, or chana dal, which is made of lentils.

Visitors can customize their orders by choosing proteins and sauces that can be includes in burgers, wraps or bowls. Watch the video above to learn more about the restaurant and their menu.

Gora’s Grill is located at 533 W. Cross Street in Ypsilanti.