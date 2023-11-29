Detroit Urban Craft Fair offers unique gifts

If you are looking to find something artistic or one-of-a-kind for someone special this holiday season, then you might want to check out the Detroit Urban Craft Fair.

More than 100 different vendors will be participating in the juried craft show when it returns to Detroit. Items will include everything from woodwork to glasswork, and even gifts for animal lovers.

The Detroit Urban Craft Fair will mark its 18th year when it fills the Masonic Temple this weekend. The event is set to run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2nd and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3rd. Watch the video above for additional details about the Detroit Urban Craft Fair.