Check out these budget-friendly toys for the holidays

You don’t have to shell out big bucks to have presents under the Christmas tree that will bring big smiles to the kids’ faces this holiday season. “Live In The D” went straight to the toy experts to get suggestions for budget-friendly toy options.

“The Toy Insider” Senior Editor Nadia Velit appeared on “Live In The D” to highlight some toys that are at or below a 50 dollar price point. Velit’s suggestions include Sonic Racers by NKOK, Rainborcorns Mermaidcorn Surprise by Zuru, Melissa & Doug’s Super Smile Dentist Play Set, and My First Baking Oven by Hape.

Watch the video above to see the toys profiled by “The Toy Insider”.