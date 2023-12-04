Michigan State University gets jazzy with ‘Live In The D’

Thanks to Michigan State University, Music Monday, got Jazzy on “Live In The D” this week.

Members of the University’s Jazz Studies Department stopped by the show to talk about the MSU Federal Credit Union Jazz Artist in Residence program.

“This program is about taking music to students across the state and allowing them to raise funds from the proceeds of the performances that we do,” said Rodney Whitaker, professor of jazz studies at MSU.

The department has a concert scheduled for Friday, Dec. 8 on MSU’s campus in East Lansing. They gave a sneak-peek performance on the show on Monday.

Watch the entire interview and performance in the video above.