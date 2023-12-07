These Grammy winners are bringing their Christmas concert to town

They have won 10 Grammy awards, 10 Dove awards, and two NAACP Image awards, now the group Take 6 is bringing their singing skills to Metro Detroit with a special Christmas concert.

Take 6 and their soulful acapella sounds have entertained crowds since they first formed back in the 1980s. The group’s music runs from gospel to jazz.

Take 6 will be performing at Christ Church Cranbrook in Bloomfield Hills on Saturday, Dec. 16th. Watch the video above to see “Live In The D” host Tati Amare’s interview with group member Khristian Dentley ahead of their upcoming concert.