LIVE STREAM: Wayne County Exec. Evans delivers 2018 State of the County Address

DETROIT - Wayne County Executive Warren Evans will deliver his annual State of the County Address on Tuesday at the Detroit Film Theater.

Evans will be joined by County Commissioners, elected officials, community leaders and other distinguished guests for the speech.

The live stream is expected to start by 6:45 p.m.

Evans is expected to speak at 7 p.m.

