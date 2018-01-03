LOTTERY: Powerball jackpot climbs to $460 million ahead of tonight's drawing

DETROIT - There is $460 million up for grabs in tonight’s Powerball jackpot.

The cash option for the jackpot is about $291 million.

More Headlines

The last Michigan player to win the Powerball jackpot was Julie Leach, of Three Rivers. Leach won the game’s $310.5 million jackpot on Sept. 30, 2015.

If a Michigan player wins tonight’s $440 million jackpot, it be the largest Powerball jackpot ever won in the state. On Aug. 15, 2012, Donald Lawson, of Lapeer, won a $337 million Powerball jackpot. Lawson’s jackpot holds the record for the largest Lottery prize ever won in Michigan.

Players still have plenty of time to purchase tickets for a chance to win the big jackpot. Players may buy $2 Powerball tickets for the drawing at Lottery retailers throughout the state and online at MichiganLottery.com until 9:45 p.m. tonight.

A “Power Play” option that multiplies non-jackpot prizes by up to 10 times to a maximum of $2 million may be added to any Powerball play for only $1.

Powerball drawings take place at 10:59 p.m. on Wednesday and Saturday and may be watched live online at: www.powerball.com. Powerball tickets are sold in 44 states, Washington D.C., U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.