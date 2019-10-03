Detroit police seek mentally ill man missing for month

DETROIT - Detroit police are looking for a mentally ill man who was last seen Sept. 4.

Police said Larry Mitchell, 65, never returned to his home in the 3000 block of Woodward Avenue after last being seen about 4 a.m. Sept.4.

Mitchell is black with a medium complexion. He wears his hair in a low Afro, has a beard and no teeth. Mitchell is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 113 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and beige pants.

He is in good physical condition, police said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 3rd Precinct at 313-596-1340 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

