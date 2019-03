DETROIT - Police are asking for help in locating a missing 50-year-old man.

Joseph Nabors was last seen Wednesday when he was dropped off in the 6000 block of Standford Drive.

Police said Nabors is in good physical condition, but has been diagnosed with a mental illness.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 3rd Precinct at 313-596-5300, 313-596-5340 or 800-SPEAK-UP.

