Money Monday: Choosing the right Medicare plan for you

Rod Meloni
, Reporter, CFP ®

Americans nearing the age of 65 should be thinking about Medicare, a federal health insurance, and what it can offer.

With so many components, it’s important to determine which Medicare plan is best for you before it comes time to sign up.

Watch the video above to learn more.

