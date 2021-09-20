Partly Cloudy icon
Money Monday: Building credit history

Rod Meloni, Reporter, CFP ®

We're talking about the basics of building a credit history for beginners this Money Monday.
Whether you like it or not, it is essential for U.S. adults to have a credit history.

If you want to buy a car using borrowed money, get a mortgage or start a new business using a loan, you’ll need to have a history of credit.

This week, and in the coming weeks, we’re offering tips for building your credit history.

About the Author:

Rod Meloni is an Emmy Award-winning Business Editor on Local 4 News and a Certified Financial Planner™ Professional.

