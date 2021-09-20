Money Monday: Building credit history

Whether you like it or not, it is essential for U.S. adults to have a credit history.
If you want to buy a car using borrowed money, get a mortgage or start a new business using a loan, you’ll need to have a history of credit.
This week, and in the coming weeks, we’re offering tips for building your credit history.
Watch the video above to learn more.
More resources:
- Investopedia: Top 3 credit bureaus
- U.S. News: How to build credit fast
- LetsMakeAPlan.org: Building credit 101
- ConsumerReports.org: Best way to help your kid build credit
More: Money Monday section