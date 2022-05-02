Metro Detroit family shares their struggle with living paycheck to paycheck

More than 60% of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck, working hard to make ends meet, but caught in a continuous cycle. Luckily, there are steps you can take to break that cycle, but it does require some effort to do so. Here are some tips for successfully managing your budget and planning out your finances.

DEARBORN, Mich. – With more than 60% of Americans living paycheck to paycheck, it’s likely that someone you know -- if not yourself -- is living this way; trapped in a stressful cycle of trying to make ends meet.

In an effort to help our viewers break the cycle of paycheck to paycheck living, we reached out to WDIV Insiders to learn more about your individual situations and challenges.

Local 4′s money expert Rod Meloni sat down with Jason and Trish Keith, two parents from Dearborn, to hear more about their financial situation and planning, and to see if any improvements could be made.

The Keiths, along with their two daughters, make up the traditional family of four. Both Jason and Trish Keith work full time: Trish Keith is a Catholic school English teacher, and Jason Keith is a machinist. Between the parents, they make a good living.

The girls attend Catholic school at a reduced rate because of Trish Keith’s job, the family owns a home with a mortgage, leases a car, has a handful of credit cards, cell phones -- and they live paycheck to paycheck.

As their debt piles up, though, it is really starting to wear on the family.

Watch the family’s story in the video report above, and see what changes they’re making to their budget.

