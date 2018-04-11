City of Novi is hosting Job Fair on April 24

The City of Novi is looking to connect its business community with high-quality employees at the inaugural Novi Job Fair from 1-5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 24 at the Novi Civic Center.

Nearly 40 businesses are scheduled to attend the event, including those in retail, restaurant services, recruitment, the Novi Police and Fire Departments and more. The City is hosting this event in partnership with Oakland County Michigan Works!, Novi Town Center, South University, The Art Institute of Michigan and West Oaks.

The companies in attendance will have tables where they will promote their open positions and conduct on-site interviews, if necessary. Job seekers are encouraged to dress professionally and bring several copies of their résumés. Businesses will be seeking employees for full-time, part-time and seasonal positions.

“We are fortunate to have a bustling local economy and it is our goal to connect residents with job opportunities that exist right here in Novi,” said Alan Weber, Novi’s Economic Development Director. “Having nearly 40 businesses in the same room together provides value for both them and the job candidates.”

Job seekers can also take advantage of a free résumé workshop for Job Fair registrants from 3-6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 17 at South University, Novi Campus, 41555 Twelve Mile Road. Registration for the job fair, along with the list of businesses attending, can be found at bit.ly/NoviJobFair. Special gift card drawings will be held each hour so register today!

For more information or questions, please contact Wenona Graham, Economic Development Coordinator, at 248.347.0573 or wgraham@cityofnovi.org.

Learn more about the City of Novi at cityofnovi.org.

