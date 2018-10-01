Detroit Symphony Orchestra looking for gift processing coordinator

Job Title

Gift Processing Coordinator

Company Name

Detroit Symphony Orchestra

Location

Detroit

Job Type

Full Time

Job Summary

Gift Processing Coordinator

The Organization:

The internationally acclaimed Detroit Symphony Orchestra, the fourth-oldest symphony orchestra in the United States, is known for trailblazing performances, visionary maestros, and collaborations with the world's foremost musical artists. Esteemed conductor Leonard Slatkin, called "America's Music Director" by the Los Angeles Times, became the 12th Music Director of the DSO during the 2008-09 season. The DSO offers a year-round performance schedule that includes classical, pops, jazz, young people's concerts and festivals. For more information visit www.dso.org.

Position Summary:

We seek a talented and energetic individual to provide support to the Detroit Symphony Orchestra's fundraising and accounting teams. The Coordinator will join the DSO's Finance Department and assume responsibilities in the areas of data entry and gift processing to ensure that all cash gifts, stock donations, and pledges are accurately recorded in the Tessitura database and reconciled to our general ledger.

Responsibilities and Duties

Coordinate day-to-day gift processing activities, ensuring accurate processing and stewardship of gifts.

Process a timely and accurate acknowledgement of gifts received by the DSO.

Provide reports and other tools to keep organizational leaders and advancement team apprised of major giving

Insure the swift payment of all pledge balances through the coordination and preparation of regular pledge reminders and Invoices.

Update contact information and salutations in the DSO database while preparing acknowledgements. Other duties as assigned

Qualifications and Skills

Associate's degree or equivalent experience required

Experience in a nonprofit organization and an understanding of fundraising required. A minimum of one year of fundraising, database, or transferable experience preferred

Superior computer skills required. Demonstrated experience with mail merges a plus

Experience with fundraising or patron databases required. Familiarity with Tessitura a plus

Personal Attributes and Competencies:

Strong verbal and written communication skills and the ability to interact effectively with staff and donors

Excellent time management and organizational skills and an ability to meet deadlines in a fast-paced environment

Ability to focus intently on the task at hand with the utmost attention to detail and an intense commitment to accuracy

Ability to treat confidential and private information with discretion

Interest in the arts and/or classical music a plus

Reports to: Senior Director of Accounting and Finance

Works closely with: Senior Director of Advancement, Gift Officers, Senior Accountants, other members of the Finance and Advancement teams.

How to apply

Visit jobs@dso.org

