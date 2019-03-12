Jobs

Dittrich Furs looking for hourly part time Retail Fashion Consultant

BLOOMFIELD HILLLS, Mich - Job Title

Retail Fashion Consultant

More Headlines

Company Name

Dittrich Furs

Location

Bloomfield Hills, MI

Job Type

Hourly Part Time

Job Summary

We are looking for energetic and truly motivated individuals to fill part-time sales positions selling high-end natural material luxury outerwear in a professional, upscale, yet friendly atmosphere in Bloomfield Hills.

Responsibilities and Duties

You will be responsible for generating new sales from walk-in traffic and serving established customers with their previously purchased products. You will need to enjoy working with the general public in-store, as well as occasionally attending in-store and off-site " after-hours special events and fashion shows to promote yourself  and the company. Most  importantly, our sales staff needs to be energetic and motivated as well as spoken, sophisticated and able to ensure superior customer service resulting in a positive memorable shopping experience for all customers.

Qualifications and Skills

  • Retail, Sales or Customer Service experience
  • Luxury retail and/or high-end service environment preferred
  • Courteous and friendly with strong people skills and sales ability
  • Strong customer service and problem solving skills
  • Well spoken with ability to communicate professionally
  • High level of self-motivation and energetic
  • Professional & fashionable
  • Punctual
  • General computer and keyboard familiarity
  • Industry/product specific knowledge is NOT necessary (on-going training provided)

How to apply

Required: Cover letter and resume listing education and recent employment  history.

Email: Dittrich Furs

Attn: Human Resources

39515 Woodward Ave. 

Bloomfield Hills, MI 48304

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.