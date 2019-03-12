Dittrich Furs looking for hourly part time Retail Fashion Consultant

BLOOMFIELD HILLLS, Mich - Job Title
Retail Fashion Consultant
Company Name
Dittrich Furs
Location
Bloomfield Hills, MI
Job Type
Hourly Part Time
Job Summary
We are looking for energetic and truly motivated individuals to fill part-time sales positions selling high-end natural material luxury outerwear in a professional, upscale, yet friendly atmosphere in Bloomfield Hills.
Responsibilities and Duties
You will be responsible for generating new sales from walk-in traffic and serving established customers with their previously purchased products. You will need to enjoy working with the general public in-store, as well as occasionally attending in-store and off-site " after-hours special events and fashion shows to promote yourself and the company. Most importantly, our sales staff needs to be energetic and motivated as well as spoken, sophisticated and able to ensure superior customer service resulting in a positive memorable shopping experience for all customers.
Qualifications and Skills
- Retail, Sales or Customer Service experience
- Luxury retail and/or high-end service environment preferred
- Courteous and friendly with strong people skills and sales ability
- Strong customer service and problem solving skills
- Well spoken with ability to communicate professionally
- High level of self-motivation and energetic
- Professional & fashionable
- Punctual
- General computer and keyboard familiarity
- Industry/product specific knowledge is NOT necessary (on-going training provided)
How to apply
Required: Cover letter and resume listing education and recent employment history.
Email: Dittrich Furs
Attn: Human Resources
39515 Woodward Ave.
Bloomfield Hills, MI 48304
