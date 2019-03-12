Dittrich Furs looking for hourly part time Retail Fashion Consultant

BLOOMFIELD HILLLS, Mich - Job Title

Retail Fashion Consultant

Company Name

Dittrich Furs

Location

Bloomfield Hills, MI

Job Type

Hourly Part Time

Job Summary

We are looking for energetic and truly motivated individuals to fill part-time sales positions selling high-end natural material luxury outerwear in a professional, upscale, yet friendly atmosphere in Bloomfield Hills.

Responsibilities and Duties

You will be responsible for generating new sales from walk-in traffic and serving established customers with their previously purchased products. You will need to enjoy working with the general public in-store, as well as occasionally attending in-store and off-site " after-hours special events and fashion shows to promote yourself and the company. Most importantly, our sales staff needs to be energetic and motivated as well as spoken, sophisticated and able to ensure superior customer service resulting in a positive memorable shopping experience for all customers.

Qualifications and Skills

Retail, Sales or Customer Service experience

Luxury retail and/or high-end service environment preferred

Courteous and friendly with strong people skills and sales ability

Strong customer service and problem solving skills

Well spoken with ability to communicate professionally

High level of self-motivation and energetic

Professional & fashionable

Punctual

General computer and keyboard familiarity

Industry/product specific knowledge is NOT necessary (on-going training provided)

How to apply

Required: Cover letter and resume listing education and recent employment history.

Email: Dittrich Furs

Attn: Human Resources

39515 Woodward Ave.

Bloomfield Hills, MI 48304

