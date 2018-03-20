Experienced Transport Driver needed

Job Title
Transport Driver - 2nd shift
Location
Richmond, Mich.
Job Type
Full Time Hourly
Job Summary
Responsible for safely transporting fuel/propane to bulk plant and jobbers. Our goal is to serve our customers courteously, promptly and efficiently with dedicated employees like you!
Responsibilities and Duties
- Works with Dispatch to ensure schedules allow for on time deliveries and excellent customer service performance by delivering the correct products and quantities.
- Is responsible for following the safety programs including HAZMAT and DOT certifications.
- Must address driver's problems when they arise in a timely and professional manner with supervisor.
- Communicates effectively verbally and in writing at terminals, drivers, and other employees.
- Maintains all required driver's logs, invoices and additional paperwork as needed to ensure effective operations of company process and procedures.
- Must make the use the proper lifting codes and state destinations when needed.
- Understand applicable state and federal laws.
- Other duties as assigned by Dispatch Director
Qualifications and Skills
- Transportation of hazardous fuels preferred
- Must have current Class A CDL License w/Hazmat Endorsement, Tanker and air brake
- Clean driving record
How to apply
Apply online at https://FosterBlueWaterOil.applicantpool.com
