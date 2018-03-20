Experienced Transport Driver needed

Job Title

Transport Driver - 2nd shift

Location

Richmond, Mich.

Job Type

Full Time Hourly

Job Summary

Responsible for safely transporting fuel/propane to bulk plant and jobbers. Our goal is to serve our customers courteously, promptly and efficiently with dedicated employees like you!

Responsibilities and Duties

Works with Dispatch to ensure schedules allow for on time deliveries and excellent customer service performance by delivering the correct products and quantities.

Is responsible for following the safety programs including HAZMAT and DOT certifications.

Must address driver's problems when they arise in a timely and professional manner with supervisor.

Communicates effectively verbally and in writing at terminals, drivers, and other employees.

Maintains all required driver's logs, invoices and additional paperwork as needed to ensure effective operations of company process and procedures.

Must make the use the proper lifting codes and state destinations when needed.

Understand applicable state and federal laws.

Other duties as assigned by Dispatch Director

Qualifications and Skills

Transportation of hazardous fuels preferred

Must have current Class A CDL License w/Hazmat Endorsement, Tanker and air brake

Clean driving record

How to apply

Apply online at https://FosterBlueWaterOil.applicantpool.com

