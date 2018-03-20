Jobs

Experienced Transport Driver needed

Job Title

Transport Driver - 2nd shift

Location

Richmond, Mich.

Job Type

Full Time Hourly

Job Summary

Responsible for safely transporting fuel/propane to bulk plant and jobbers. Our goal is to serve our customers courteously, promptly and efficiently with dedicated employees like you!

Responsibilities and Duties

  • Works with Dispatch to ensure schedules allow for on time deliveries and excellent customer service performance by delivering the correct products and quantities. 
  • Is responsible for following the safety programs including HAZMAT and DOT certifications. 
  • Must address driver's problems when they arise in a timely and professional manner with supervisor. 
  • Communicates effectively verbally and in writing at terminals, drivers, and other employees. 
  • Maintains all required driver's logs, invoices and additional paperwork as needed to ensure effective operations of company process and procedures. 
  • Must make the use the proper lifting codes and state destinations when needed. 
  • Understand applicable state and federal laws. 
  • Other duties as assigned by Dispatch Director

Qualifications and Skills

  • Transportation of hazardous fuels preferred
  • Must have current Class A CDL License w/Hazmat Endorsement, Tanker and air brake
  • Clean driving record 

How to apply

Apply online at https://FosterBlueWaterOil.applicantpool.com

