Fulfillment associate sought at Ancor Information Management in Troy

TROY, Mich. - Ancor Information Management has an open position within the Utilitec Business Unit.

We are currently seeking a Postage Meter Operator / Mail Fulfillment Clerk.

This is a day shift position, Monday through Friday 7:00 AM -3:30 PM, or until work is completed, with a minimum of 30 hours per week. The schedule will fluctuate due to work flow and vacation schedules.

This position will be responsible for manually inserting mail and metering mail on a Pitney Bowes Connect+3000.

Essential duties and responsibilities:

Set up work station

Maintain the proper sequence of job files

Ability to spot print quality issues

Ability to complete paperwork (job balancing, quality checks, and sign offs)

Have general math skills

The candidate must be detail orientated, able to work in a fast paced environment, have flexibility with scheduling, and be able to pass a drug screening. Experience preferred but willing to train the right individual.

Job Type:

Part-time

About the Company:

Utilitec is a premier business process outsource provider of data processing, full-color printing, mailing and ePresentment solutions nationwide. We are rapidly growing and are looking to add to our team.

