Fulfillment associate sought at Ancor Information Management in Troy

TROY, Mich. - Ancor Information Management has an open position within the Utilitec Business Unit.

We are currently seeking a Postage Meter Operator / Mail Fulfillment Clerk.

This is a day shift position, Monday through Friday 7:00 AM -3:30 PM, or until work is completed, with a minimum of 30 hours per week. The schedule will fluctuate due to work flow and vacation schedules.

This position will be responsible for manually inserting mail and metering mail on a Pitney Bowes Connect+3000.

Essential duties and responsibilities:

  • Set up work station
  • Maintain the proper sequence of job files
  • Ability to spot print quality issues
  • Ability to complete paperwork (job balancing, quality checks, and sign offs)
  • Have general math skills

The candidate must be detail orientated, able to work in a fast paced environment, have flexibility with scheduling, and be able to pass a drug screening. Experience preferred but willing to train the right individual.

Job Type:

Part-time

About the Company:

Utilitec is a premier business process outsource provider of data processing, full-color printing, mailing and ePresentment solutions nationwide. We are rapidly growing and are looking to add to our team.

