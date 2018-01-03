Fulfillment associate sought at Ancor Information Management in Troy

TROY, Mich. - Ancor Information Management has an open position within the Utilitec Business Unit.
We are currently seeking a Postage Meter Operator / Mail Fulfillment Clerk.
This is a day shift position, Monday through Friday 7:00 AM -3:30 PM, or until work is completed, with a minimum of 30 hours per week. The schedule will fluctuate due to work flow and vacation schedules.
This position will be responsible for manually inserting mail and metering mail on a Pitney Bowes Connect+3000.
Essential duties and responsibilities:
- Set up work station
- Maintain the proper sequence of job files
- Ability to spot print quality issues
- Ability to complete paperwork (job balancing, quality checks, and sign offs)
- Have general math skills
The candidate must be detail orientated, able to work in a fast paced environment, have flexibility with scheduling, and be able to pass a drug screening. Experience preferred but willing to train the right individual.
Job Type:
Part-time
About the Company:
Utilitec is a premier business process outsource provider of data processing, full-color printing, mailing and ePresentment solutions nationwide. We are rapidly growing and are looking to add to our team.
