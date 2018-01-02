Home Depot seeks sales consultant in Livonia

LIVONIA, Mich. - Home Depot is looking to hire a sales consultant at its Livonia location.

POSITION PURPOSE

Sales Consultants are primarily responsible for selling Home Depots do-it-for-me services to clients in their homes. Sales Consultants spend the majority of their time traveling to and engaged in professional sales presentations in customers homes. While at customers homes, Sales Consultants assess customers needs, recommend products that fulfill these needs, develop price quotes, and present warranty information and financing options. They work with customers to complete the necessary sales contracts and paperwork. Sales Consultants are also responsible for generating sales leads inside their assigned stores and during scheduled lead generation events, maintaining relationships with assigned stores in an effort to drive their sales, attending meetings, and participating in and/or facilitating training on HDI products and service offerings. Sales Consultants earn commissions based on their sales and are also eligible for monthly bonuses based on sales performance.

MAJOR TASKS, RESPONSIBILITES AND KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES

70%-Conduct professional sales presentation inside customers homes. Complete assessment of customers needs while at their home. Present warranty and available financing options to customers. Prepare for appointments, commute to/from appointments, process sales-related paperwork.

30%-Generate leads at assigned store. Participate in scheduled lead generation events. Develop/maintain relationships with store management and associates. Attend branch/team meetings. Attend store meetings and facilitate/participate in training on HDI products and service offerings.

NATURE AND SCOPE

Position report to Sales Manager

This position has no Direct Reports

ENVIRONMENTAL JOB REQUIREMENTS

Environment:

Located in a comfortable indoor area. Any unpleasant conditions would be infrequent and not objectionable.

Travel:

Typically requires overnight travel less than 10% of the time.

Additional Environmental Job Requirements: MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS

Must be eighteen years of age or older.

Must be legally permitted to work in the United States.

Additional Minimum Qualifications:

Education Required:

The knowledge, skills and abilities typically acquired through the completion of a high school diplomas and/or GED.

Years of Relevant Work Experience: 1 years

Physical Requirements:

Requires intermittent periods during which continuous physical exertion is required, such as walking, standing, stooping, climbing, lifting material or equipment, some of which may be heavy or awkward.

Additional Qualifications:

Sales Consultants must have a valid driver’s license.

Preferred Qualifications:

Previous residential, in-home sales experience.

Prior experience in the home improvement industry.

Proficiency with computer/iPad and related programs.

Knowledge, Skills, Abilities and Competencies:

Ability to work cooperatively as part of a team.

Effective communication skills, both written and verbal.

Excellent presentation skills..

Strong focus on meeting the needs of the customer.

Strong attention to detail.

