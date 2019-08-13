National Coney Island hosting weekly hiring fairs in August in SE Michigan

DETROIT - National Coney Island will host weekly hiring fairs every Tuesday through August at all National Coney Island locations (excluding Detroit Metro Airport).

Interested applicants are invited to attend walk-in interviews between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. for immediate available positions including servers, cashiers, bussers and cooks (must be 16 years or older to apply.)

Candidates are asked to provide a resume upon arrival.

ABOUT NATIONAL CONEY ISLAND

Founded in 1965 in the Metro Detroit area, National Coney Island (NCI) currently owns and operates 19 restaurants with more than 900 employees throughout southeast Michigan. NCI's mission is to offer a unique dining experience by combining extremely fast and friendly service with fresh, quality food at affordable prices, all in a family-fun atmosphere. Every NCI restaurant features a menu filled with great tasting All-American classics. The corporate headquarters are located at 27947 Groesbeck Highway in Roseville, MI. For more information about NCI, visit www.nationalconeyisland.com.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.