Nurse Manager wanted in Detroit

Job Title
Nurse Manager
Location
Detroit
Job Type
Full Time
Job Summary
- Under the guidance of the DON or CNO assesses, plans, implements and evaluates the delivery of patient care in a behavioral health care unit. This position will be four 10-hour shifts, per week
- Provides leadership and direction to staff members ensuring a healthy therapeutic milieu.
- In concert with administration, and based on patient acuity, responsible for staff's work schedules and maintaining adequate staffing levels in accordance with established policies and procedures, staffing plan and budget.
- Ensures that staff is competent and well trained in quality resident care.
- Responsible for payroll and Ultipro.
- Provides education to all staff, supporting the mission and vision of BCA.
- Adheres to all licensing and accreditation regulations.
- Assists with policy and procedure development and implementation.
Qualifications and Skills
- Graduate of an accredited school of nursing with current RN license in the state of employment (BSN preferred).
- Must have two years of clinical experience in inpatient psychiatric/mental health nursing with two years progressive nursing managerial experience.
- Good verbal, quantitative, managerial, and interpersonal skills.
- Previous supervisory experience required.
- Current knowledge of the behavioral healthcare industry including JCAHO, Medicare and other state and federal regulatory standards.
- Must be a self-starter and very goal and results oriented.
- Strong verbal and written communications skills necessary.
