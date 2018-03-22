Jobs

Nurse Manager wanted in Detroit

Job Title

Nurse Manager

Location

Detroit

Job Type

Full Time

Job Summary

  • Under the guidance of the DON or CNO assesses, plans, implements and evaluates the delivery of patient care in a behavioral health care unit. This position will be four 10-hour shifts, per week 
  • Provides leadership and direction to staff members ensuring a healthy therapeutic milieu. 
  • In concert with administration, and based on patient acuity, responsible for staff's work schedules and maintaining adequate staffing levels in accordance with established policies and procedures, staffing plan and budget. 
  • Ensures that staff is competent and well trained in quality resident care. 
  • Responsible for payroll and Ultipro. 
  • Provides education to all staff, supporting the mission and vision of BCA. 
  • Adheres to all licensing and accreditation regulations. 
  • Assists with policy and procedure development and implementation. 

Qualifications and Skills

  • Graduate of an accredited school of nursing with current RN license in the state of employment (BSN preferred). 
  • Must have two years of clinical experience in inpatient psychiatric/mental health nursing with two years progressive nursing managerial experience. 
  • Good verbal, quantitative, managerial, and interpersonal skills. 
  • Previous supervisory experience required. 
  • Current knowledge of the behavioral healthcare industry including JCAHO, Medicare and other state and federal regulatory standards. 
  • Must be a self-starter and very goal and results oriented. 
  • Strong verbal and written communications skills necessary. 

