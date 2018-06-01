Preschool Teacher needed at United Children & Family Head Start in Detroit

Job Title

Preschool Teacher

Company Name

United Children & Family Head Start

Location

9641 Harper Ave., Detroit, MI 48213

Job Type

Hourly - Full Time

Job Summary

The Preschool Teacher is responsible for the efficient and effective operation of the classroom including planning, carrying out activities, and maintaining a classroom environment that is nurturing consistent, supportive and developmentally appropriate; Individualizes learning experiences for children and fully engages parents in the program. Supervises children, classroom volunteers and assistant teachers, makes home visits, and conducts parent-teacher conferences.

Responsibilities and Duties

Ensure compliance with the Head Start Program Performance Standards and Other Regulations; Implement program plans, policies and procedures for providing education and early childhood development services; Put into practice theories and sound principles of early childhood education; Administer developmentally screenings and ongoing assessments of each child; Arrange classroom environment to accommodate a variety of children's needs and strengths, and to stimulate learning across all domains of development; social, emotional, cognitive, and physical; Provide an environment of acceptance that supports and respects gender, culture, language, ethnicity, and family composition; Develop and implement lessons plans that are consistent with the Head Start Child Development and Early Learning Framework and school readiness goals; Be inclusive of children with disabilities, implementing the child's individual education plan (IEP); Regularly and continually observe and record children's behavior and progress in order to help in the design of activities that support individual developmental levels; Provide a balanced daily program of child-initiated and adult-directed activities including individual and small group activities, both indoors and outdoors; Review and analyze data on child outcomes; Embrace the role of the parent as the primary educator of the child and promote attachment between parent and child; Involve parents in transition activities; Keep other agency staff informed of child issues; Maintain child files utilizing computerized child tracking system; Maintain confidentiality of information; Assist with recruitment and enrollment of children.

Qualifications and Skills

QUALIFICATIONS: Bachelor's Degree in Early Childhood Education or Child Development with two or more years of classroom experience in an Early Childhood Environment. Must be physically capable of performing duties of the classification; must be able to read, write, and communicate in Standard English; demonstrated ability to work with diverse populations.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, AND ABILITIES: Effective Teaching Practices; Content Area Domain; Theories of Child Development and Early Learning; Learning Environments; Observations; Analysis; Planning, and Documentation; Professionalism/Leadership; and Computer Proficiency.

How to apply

Submit letter of interest, resume and three (3) references to:

United Children and Family Head Start

9641 Harper Avenue

Detroit, Michigan 48213

Attention: Human Resources Manager

or email to: mgould@ucfhs.org

