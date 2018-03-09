Jobs

Production Operator needed in Saline

Job Title

Production Operator

Location

Saline, Mich.

Job Type

Hourly

Job Summary

Produce quality parts to meet Customer(s) and corporate standards.

Responsibilities and Duties

  • Attend daily shift meeting
  • Ensure 100% delivery to customer 
  • Follow standard work: role of the operator is to follow and apply the best standards to build part in order to ensure safety, quality and productivity 
  • Take part and improve effectiveness using Lean Manufacturing methods 
  • Install and maintain 5 methods 
  • Work shifts and overtime as necessary 
  • Work flexibly in order to meet customer demands and needs 
  • Responsibility for ensuring Product Quality 
  • Responsible for maintaining equipment in an excellent working condition

Qualifications and Skills

The ideal candidate will have/be: 

  • Experience in production within the automotive industry 
  • Strong attention to detail and willing to listen, discuss and "bottom out" issues 
  • Ability to work under pressure to tight time scales 
  • Good decision maker, able to work on own initiative 
  • Self-motivated and task oriented 
  • Strong team player 
  • Proficient level of English

How to apply

Send resume to aomilian@cergroupna.com
 

