Production Operator needed in Saline

Job Title
Production Operator
Location
Saline, Mich.
Job Type
Hourly
Job Summary
Produce quality parts to meet Customer(s) and corporate standards.
Responsibilities and Duties
- Attend daily shift meeting
- Ensure 100% delivery to customer
- Follow standard work: role of the operator is to follow and apply the best standards to build part in order to ensure safety, quality and productivity
- Take part and improve effectiveness using Lean Manufacturing methods
- Install and maintain 5 methods
- Work shifts and overtime as necessary
- Work flexibly in order to meet customer demands and needs
- Responsibility for ensuring Product Quality
- Responsible for maintaining equipment in an excellent working condition
Qualifications and Skills
The ideal candidate will have/be:
- Experience in production within the automotive industry
- Strong attention to detail and willing to listen, discuss and "bottom out" issues
- Ability to work under pressure to tight time scales
- Good decision maker, able to work on own initiative
- Self-motivated and task oriented
- Strong team player
- Proficient level of English
How to apply
Send resume to aomilian@cergroupna.com
