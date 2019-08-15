Public Service Credit Union seeking contact center representative

Job Title
Contact center representative
Company Name
Public Service Credit Union
Location
Allen Park, Michigan
Job Type
Hourly
Job Summary
Contact center representatives will take inbound calls from credit union members and assist them with resolving account issues and financial inquiries. They will build a rapport, provide excellent customer service and help to impact people in a positive way. PCSU also offers competitive wages, including shift differentials, monthly bonus incentives, comprehensive benefits plan with multiple options, generous PTO, paid holidays and sick time. In addition, the contact center representative will receive a 401(k) with company match and is eligble to enroll in a free college tuition program. While at the office, feel free to enjoy a full gym, access to a smoothie/coffee bar and fresh fruits daily.
Qualifications and Skills
- High school diploma or GED
- Superior customer service skills
- Strong computer skills with the ability to navigate multiple systems/online applications
- Six months of general customer service experience
- Financial services experience
How to apply
Log on to http://www.pscu.com/
