Public Service Credit Union seeking contact center representative

Job Title

Contact center representative

Company Name

Public Service Credit Union

Location

Allen Park, Michigan

Job Type

Hourly

Job Summary

Contact center representatives will take inbound calls from credit union members and assist them with resolving account issues and financial inquiries. They will build a rapport, provide excellent customer service and help to impact people in a positive way. PCSU also offers competitive wages, including shift differentials, monthly bonus incentives, comprehensive benefits plan with multiple options, generous PTO, paid holidays and sick time. In addition, the contact center representative will receive a 401(k) with company match and is eligble to enroll in a free college tuition program. While at the office, feel free to enjoy a full gym, access to a smoothie/coffee bar and fresh fruits daily.



Qualifications and Skills

High school diploma or GED

Superior customer service skills

Strong computer skills with the ability to navigate multiple systems/online applications

Six months of general customer service experience

Financial services experience

How to apply

Log on to http://www.pscu.com/

