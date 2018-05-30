Renewal by Andersen hiring for marketing team in Livonia

LIVONIA, Mich. - Job Title

Entry Level Marketing

Company Name

Renewal by Andersen

Location

Livonia/remote

Job Type

Hourly, Part Time and Full Time

Job Summary

Renewal by Andersen is a growing company and our Detroit office is seeking dynamic and outgoing people to join the team!

About us:

We are a group of people united by this common goal: To make a difference in the lives of our homeowners, our colleagues, our families and our communities. It is in our DNA. It's part of who we are.

Competitive hourly wage plus commissions and incentives! There is no cap on what you can make. Both commissions and hourly wages paid weekly!

Responsibilities and Duties

Do you have evening or weekday availability? Are you engaging, well spoken, reliable and looking for a fun interactive job? Join our Direct Marketing Team! Renewal by Andersen, the high growth replacement window subsidiary of Andersen Windows is currently seeking canvassing representatives. We are looking for talented talkers that are highly motivated and looking to earn great money! Our proximity marketing team schedules appointments for our sales team and represents our brand to the public. No experience is necessary!

What you can expect from us:

Fun Work Environment

Paid training - you earn while you learn

Ongoing support

No sales!

Flexible Scheduling

Part-Time and Full-Time availability to compliment all schedules

Great career advancement opportunities within Renewal by Andersen Corporation

Great experience for your Resume

Qualifications and Skills

All applicants must be able to pass a background check and drug screen.

All Applicants must possess a high school diploma or equivalent.

How to apply

Apply by sending a copy of your resume to Barbara.snyder@andersencorp.com or call 734-377-3426.

