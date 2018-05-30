Renewal by Andersen hiring for marketing team in Livonia

LIVONIA, Mich. - Job Title
Entry Level Marketing
More Headlines
Company Name
Renewal by Andersen
Location
Livonia/remote
Job Type
Hourly, Part Time and Full Time
Job Summary
Renewal by Andersen is a growing company and our Detroit office is seeking dynamic and outgoing people to join the team!
About us:
We are a group of people united by this common goal: To make a difference in the lives of our homeowners, our colleagues, our families and our communities. It is in our DNA. It's part of who we are.
Competitive hourly wage plus commissions and incentives! There is no cap on what you can make. Both commissions and hourly wages paid weekly!
Responsibilities and Duties
Do you have evening or weekday availability? Are you engaging, well spoken, reliable and looking for a fun interactive job? Join our Direct Marketing Team! Renewal by Andersen, the high growth replacement window subsidiary of Andersen Windows is currently seeking canvassing representatives. We are looking for talented talkers that are highly motivated and looking to earn great money! Our proximity marketing team schedules appointments for our sales team and represents our brand to the public. No experience is necessary!
What you can expect from us:
- Fun Work Environment
- Paid training - you earn while you learn
- Ongoing support
- No sales!
- Flexible Scheduling
- Part-Time and Full-Time availability to compliment all schedules
- Great career advancement opportunities within Renewal by Andersen Corporation
- Great experience for your Resume
Qualifications and Skills
All applicants must be able to pass a background check and drug screen.
All Applicants must possess a high school diploma or equivalent.
How to apply
Apply by sending a copy of your resume to Barbara.snyder@andersencorp.com or call 734-377-3426.
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.