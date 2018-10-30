Road Commission for Oakland County hiring part-time staff

The Road Commission for Oakland County plans to hire around 25 temporary drivers.

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - The Road Commission for Oakland County is in the process of reviewing its winter operations with its truck drivers and preparing its trucks and plows in anticipation of the inevitable arrival of winter weather.

Again this year, RCOC is hiring part-time, temporary snowplow/salt-truck drivers to augment its full-time staff. The agency plans to hire around 25 temporary drivers.

“We plan for the worst and hope for the best,” said Road Commissioner Ron Fowkes. “While we are ready for a worse than normal winter, we would welcome a mild season.”

To apply visit rcocweb.org.

