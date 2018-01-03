Senior accountant needed at Ancor Information Management in Troy

TROY, Mich. - Ancor Information Management is a premier provider of sophisticated data processing and customer communication solutions for business to business clients in a variety of end markets.

We are rapidly growing and are currently looking to add to our Accounting Team. Reporting directly to the Controller, the Senior Staff Accountant will be responsible for the following:

Job Description:

Prepare monthly financial statements for review by Controller.

Analysis of monthly financial statements for significant variances to budget.

Prepare month end back up for the Balance Sheet & Income Statement.

Prepare month end adjusting journal entries.

Reconcile balance sheet accounts on a monthly basis.

Perform regular analysis of general ledger accounts.

Process bank reconciliation monthly.

Collects data for annual budget, and assist in preparing final output.

Cross train with team members to ensure sufficient backup.

Maintain general ledger for intercompany and process related transactions.

Review Accounts Receivable and Payable Aging to ensure compliance.

Review Mastercard expense reports.

Handles other duties as assigned.

Job Requirements:

Bachelor’s Degree – Accounting

1-3 years of experience in Accounting

Proficient in Excel

Experience with Great Plains preferred but not required

Job Type:

Full-time

Required education:

Bachelor’s

Required experience:

Accounting: 1 year

