Monroe police search for suspect involved in non-fatal stabbing

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. - On Saturday the Monroe Police Department responded to the 500 block of East Fourth Street after receiving reports about a stabbing and individual bleeding from the abdomen.

The incident happened around 3 a.m.

The initial reports indicated that the wound was accidental and that the victim had fallen onto an unknown object.

However, after an investigation officers learned that an unknown subject had accidentally stabbed the victim.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he underwent emergency surgery and is now in stable condition.

The victim is 24-years-old. The suspect is described as a 25-year-old white man.

If you have any information contact police at 734-243-7500.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.