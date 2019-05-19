'Career criminal' arrested in connection with woman's body found in dumpster on Detroit's east side

DETROIT - Police made an arrest Saturday in connection with the death of a 26-year-old woman whose body was found in a dumpster on the city's east side.

Elizabeth Laird's body was found around 9 a.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of Robert Bradby Drive, according to authorities.

Detroit police Chief James Craig confirmed James Quill Cockerham was arrested Saturday afternoon in connection to the case. He referred to Cockerham as "a career criminal."

"That violent, predatory, cowardly suspect is now in custody," Craig said.

Investigators said the woman was seen with Cockerham inside the elevator of a nearby building.

"We pray for that family," Craig said. "We pray for that young lady and it should have never happened."

News of Laird's death went viral on social media, fueled by rumors of a serial killer in Detroit who dumped five bodies in a dumpster.

"I know some of the rumors that were being pushed out, that there were four or five women. That's not the case," Craig said. "When untruths are being placed out in social media, people react to that and it creates fear."

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260.

James Quill Cockerham (WDIV)

