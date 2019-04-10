'Case of jealousy' leads Eastpointe teen to ram man's car, crash into house during chase, police say

A car crashed into a home in the 15000 block of Stephens Road during an April 10 chase involving two men, police said. (WDIV)

EASTPOINTE, Mich. - A case of jealousy caused an Eastpointe teenager to ram into a man's car and chase him through the streets before crashing into a house, according to police.

Authorities said an 18-year-old Eastpointe man rammed into the other man's car early Wednesday morning while it was parked on a side street.

When the victim drove away, the 18-year-old chased him, police said.

The 18-year-old was trying to ram the other vehicle again when he lost control and crashed into a house in the 15000 block of Stephens Road, officials said.

Officers located the man several blocks away and arrested him after a short foot chase, according to authorities.

He was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for minor injuries suffered in the crash, police said.

The homeowners were shaken but not injured, officials said.

The 18-year-old is facing a number of charges, police said. He is expected to be arraigned at 38th District Court.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

