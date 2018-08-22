1 killed, 3 injured in shooting on Detroit's east side

DETROIT - Detroit police are investigating a shooting on the city's east side that left one woman dead and three others injured Wednesday morning.

According to police the shooting happened just before 2 a.m. on Elmdale near Chalmers streets.

Four people were in a car dropping off a man. The man went into an apartment to get something, but then rushed back to the car telling the others they had to get out of there.

A person with a long gun approached and started shooting. All four people who were in the car were shot.

Police said one woman was killed, one woman is in critical condition and two men are in stable condition.

Officers are asking people who live in the area if they heard or saw anything.

Police are looking for two men who were driving a black Crown Victoria. They believe the two men may be responsible for the shooting.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.