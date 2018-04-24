100 Hamtramck businesses close in protest ahead of Supreme Court hearing on travel ban

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. - More than 100 businesses in Hamtramck closed for an hour Tuesday afternoon to protest President Donald Trump's travel ban.

Business owners hope the message will be felt all the way in Washington, as the Supreme Court hearing on Trump's travel ban approached.

Yemeni-American merchants in Hamtramck joined with others around the country in closing their stores for one hour. They said it's to make a statement about Trump's travel ban.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments on the president's third version of the travel ban on primarily Muslim countries. Recently, two federal appeals courts ruled the restrictions unconstitutional.

Impacted citizens said it's less about the constitution than it is about family.

You can watch Steve Garagiola's full story in the video posted above.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.