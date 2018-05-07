11 children, 1 adult rushed to hospital after becoming ill inside Warren house

WARREN, Mich. - Officials said 11 children and one adult were rushed to the hospital Monday after they became sick inside a house in Warren.

Sources told Local 4 that the house was full of feces, but police are still investigating what made the children sick.

One by one, fire crews placed the children inside ambulances on Monday afternoon after taking them out of the home.

"I know he’s screaming for me," Janique Thomas said of her son. "He doesn't do nothing without his mom."

Thomas said her sister was watching the children when she received a call at work.

“I get a call," she said. "They called her grandma, saying, 'Get home. Your kids can’t breathe. They’re home alone.' That’s all I know."

Before Thomas arrived, her sister took four of the children to the hospital.

Warren Fire Commissioner Wilburt McAdams said they are still investigating what caused the illness, but they know what didn't make the children sick.

“The children reported as lethargic, disoriented and just feeling nauseous," McAdams said. "We have ruled out a host of chemical contaminants."

Sources said a 3-month-old who was inside the home is in critical condition. The other children are stable.

All the children are 11 years old or younger, officials said.

