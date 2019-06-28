12-year-old boy sexually assaulted during home invasion on Detroit's east side, police say

DETROIT - A home invasion on Detroit's east side took a violent turn Friday morning when a 12-year-old boy was reportedly sexually assaulted.

The house, located near the intersection of Beaconsfield Street and Outer Drive, was broken into just after 3:30 a.m.

ORIGINAL STORY: Police investigate sexual assault of child on Detroit's east side

Three men, one armed with a gun, demanded cash and cellphones. The boy, a 1-year-old baby, their mother and their grandmother were home at the time.

"He had his arm around his neck and a gun to his head," the grandmother said.

Police said the gunman forced the 12-year-old boy into his bedroom to sexually assault him. The grandmother heard a gunshot from the bedroom and pleaded for her grandson.

The mother was upstairs with the 1-year-old and called police. The family said she confronted the attackers, who reportedly were waving a gun in her face at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5500.

